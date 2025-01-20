It is a difficult day. I’ve had to attend to a few things but I am thinking of you all and want to start a thread so you can share your thoughts.
In approximately 15 minutes the Nerd Avengers and I will be discussing the days events over at YouTube. Here’s the link if you’d like to join us:
Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET we streamed his 1967 speech, “The Other America,” which I highly recommend. I provided some commentary before and after which, I hope, helps connect Dr. King’s words with our current circumstances:
I’ll check in with you all later.
Andy Borowitz: Monday’s Inauguration will see the temperature and IQ dive into the twenties, according to official forecasts.
That figure will not be a historically low temperature but will be a record low IQ, experts say.
was my laugh of the day
I used to think I would suffer from brain fog for the rest of my life..."𝐛𝐮𝐭" this changed everything.... https://t.co/LaxqYVSl2C
Jesus said that if you bless and pray for your enemies it’s like dumping hot coals on their heads. It will be interesting to see what happens.
In recovery, I learned to pray for those i resented - to pray for them to have what I wanted. It helps dissolve the resentment. I want to be peaceful, kind, compassionate. I'd hope for those things for the MAGAts, but honestly, I want 47 to stroke out.
I’d like the idiots who voted Orange Hitler and Muskolini into power to either convert to democracy or preferably just stroke out with their leaders, all of them. Would also help control excess population in the USA, limit the stupid gene pool , and free up jobs for those fleeing oppression in Central and South America to enter the US legally and work towards citizenship. Makes sense to me in 🇨🇦
You are a much kinder person than I am praying for those you resent . A real Christian at last!
I'm now an atheist, so fuck 'em for reals!
I like the first part of your message. I think it was the Dalai Lama who said even the worst among us have a spark of goodness in them. We may have to dig deep to find it but it's there and worth supporting.
Yeah I learned in recovery that to release from the bondage of resentment, one must forgive. That’s one of the paths to serenity promised in the 12 steps. I have a hard time taking your recovery seriously when you denigrate people by calling them magats or wishing harm on the president.
And let’s not forget the #1 block to seeking truth and a cardinal sin in the journey to serenity. And that’s “Contempt to investigation”
I see a lot of contempt in here and as the upcoming investigations unfold on the J6 committee, the 51 intel officers that just got stripped of their security clearances, the weaponized DOJ, the gain of function research, the perjury etc. as these investigations happen it behooves any individual that seeks truth to throw away your bias, and look at the testimonies objectivity, as opposed to subjectively. That’s the path to serenity.
As you well know, then, it's progress, not perfection. But you keep doing you, boo. Pick and choose. I'm a fallible human being.
Yes, progress not perfection. That's a good one. We are on the same page, Thank you. Godspeed.
LOL! And so it was!
Totally agree sir!!🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
It’s your smugness that did you in - maybe someday you will learn that you’re not as smart as you think - you supported a dementia patient for four years and would have reelected him.
appropriate user name
Its a really strange and honestly scary feeling knowing this evil gangster has taken power in America... I cannot remember a time in my life where I was genuinely afraid for the countrys and my own prospects. Just knowing that so many people in America are so susceptible to populism is insane. I can imagine that Hitler's rise to power was very similar, he promised to make Germany great again. But with Hitler the population had a REASON to turn to populism. Germany had a really rough time after WWI and he promised to fix it. But here, we have become so spoiled and unable to cope with even the slightest of problems in our lives that a little bit of inflation or whatever the issues people are dealing with is enough to throw democracy out the window... I just don't understand how, after he said SAID IT with his own mouth over and over that he going to try and cut federal funding for social security, food stamps, and Obamacare, and these people, who utterly rely on these programs... We're db enough to vote for him. Fox news is god damn poison, worse than fentanyl it's a toxic disgusting poison on our society like nothing we've ever seen before those people are evil incarnate. I pray that somehow, some way someone stops h from taking my disability or medical or foods stamps I could not survive at all without them...
As someone told me, you will be fine. Don't let them destroy your daily life. Do you think all of us here are going to watch innocent people get deported? Not on our watch. We have voices, we have representatives like this forum who aren't going to sit back and be subservient. No one is taking away your disability or food stamps. We won't let them, I promise you that. It's illegal and will take a hell of a long time to change if anyone tries. They will fail. They are already failing because hateful people can't work together without destroying each other. I experienced that in corporate America and I promise you this is no different, and a lot worse.
Thank you, as one you may feel the impact, yet I too will fight with all I have.
Apply for refugee status in Canada as a back up plan; based on disabilities you may be able to just in case; if it doesn’t happen as feared great! If it does you d have an option here ; we re not great on disability support but IF you re being discriminated against there because of disability ie cut off social security etc at least we have universal health coverage as a refugee fleeing a hostile state discriminating against disabled people you may be able to qualify for status here, or asylum provided our own right wing moron doesn’t get power. Worth a try!
I'm a felon for buying my medications from india 15 years ago when I could not afford to get them from the doctor. They spent millions investigating me for just buying xanax online. I just couldn't afford to go to a doctor. So Canada won't take me. At least it gets me out of Jury duty most of the time. lol. This country is so broken, we lock people in cages for drugs... like in my head this is like putting people in cages with cancer or something. being a drug addict is already the most horrendous punishment. America is the most drug fueled country in the world, and instead of creating a reasonable framework of laws and legalizing them, we should add to the hell addicts endure by destroying their souls the rest of the way by putting them in a cage lol. America is the worst... humanity is the worst really.
Matthew, You should consider writing a book about your experiences. Even if you end up self-publishing, it'll be worthwhile to share your experiences with the very large segment of people who cannot afford meds. Now that tRump has changed the price cap President Bidan just put on certain drugs, millions of seniors and people with medical challenges need to know their options, and which courses of action to avoid. Please think about it?
How sad
Now trump, who probably heard what people are saying, just said his "cabinet will get along" 🙄 how interesting 🤔
Thanks for your spirit of defiance. You're right cutting programs like Social Security would be a huge effort and an extremely unpopular one. It's only 2 yrs til the midterms and then hopefully Trump supporters will be singing a different tune.
People of the LIE a book by Scott Peck describes the Trump cabinet even though it was written in the 80's.
America has been fortunate in that she hasn't been tested like other country's who suffered through war and destruction. This next 4 years will be a test of how much Americans value democracy.
I have reread People of the Lie since the D was reelected. Clearly a correlation. For people who haven't read it he talks about confusion as key weapon in an "evil" person's arsenal....
We can only hope
You will be fine. President Trump loves all Americans. Even the ones that hate him.
What are you smoking? He certainly does not like transgenders, LGBT folks, the poor, Haitians, most immigrants, the homeless, and more. He looks down on blacks and other people of color. He views women as objects to be preyed upon and discarded, and does not care one wit if women’s lives are constrained by forced pregnancies, even ones caused by rape. He will not commit to making sure that everyone has access to even basic healthcare. He will press ahead with tariffs and other actions that will cause economic harm to everyone but the richest Americans. He has vowed to use his power to go after numerous political foes and government officials who would pointed out the truth who would not do his bidding. According to you he “loves all Americans.” Huh???????
No he does not! He only loves himself and he's trying to keep his behind out of prison! Has he promised anything besides sending troops to the border
He belongs in prison. His new job or hideout, allows him to run free....until it doesn't. Stay tuned and buckle up!
He will build a wall, too.
I'm Canadian. We're building a wall to keep him out.
I certainly hope not! Our statue of liberty welcomes all to our country! I repeat! Our country! He may be president but he is not king!
Ha ha! Just like the last wall?
???? Thought he did that in term one
He is a monster, out for revenge! He won but he can't let it go! What a sick man
'cause he deep down knows he did NOT even win. the billionaire psychopath eVIlonmusk had to hack the 2024 election to keep his ass out of prison that was awaiting him.
I believe that is true
I suspect that was sarcasm but it is hard to tell in print wo vocal tone!
Of course he doesn’t love all Americans. Haven’t you been listening to him. He’s said he will take vengeance and most of us, knowing how evil he is believe it.
Dude, you are in the Willfully Ignorant cult. Diaper Don loves nobody but himself.
You are probably a bot but,on the off chance that you breath air, you are a deluded fool. STOP speaking and grow up.
Lol. Nice kool-aid you're drinking. Be very careful of the after effects.
He loves himself-that's it.
even at that he's doing it poorly. he aged extremely ugly.
I just noticed that today! He looks many years older. Other presidents' hair turned white but their faces remained nice. His face reflects what a horrible person he is
Walk through any large hospital psych ward and you will see those same eyes!
I noticed already on apprentice-shit trailers commercials that were aired on cable and dish TV back in 2004-2005 he was a crazy oldman who I thought was a comedian with that weird hairdo of his and that he aged unrecognizably ugly comparing to his still ugly but at least younger looks from the past. Can you imagine my horror when I was told by the roommate he was demanding to be taken seriously?? I didn't know should I burst in tears or in laughter.
That’s the ugliness of his soul manifesting itself in His features
We may not agree on a lot but that has to be a troll saying he loves everyone.
Unless it’s sarcasm??
How can he put an end to birthright citizenship? Is that even possible?
It will be very tough since it is in the Constitution. Legal battles will follow any attempt on his part.
Also, isn’t Elon an immigrant? His mother is Canadian, but I think his father is South African. If so, he’s a birthright citizen and therefore should leave.
No he took legal citizenship in both Canada and USA as an adult; born in S Africa
Trump already fired Elon - was he uncomfortable having a true billionaire telling him what to do when he has been a spongy fraud all his life ?
he fired eVIlon half an hour ago??
I don't think so!
He does not have the Executive power to change the Constitution only Congress can by I think 2/3 vote ? But he did not swear an oath ON the bibles sp he can later claim he never swore legally to obey the Constitution.
TBH I think that should be changed. We shouldn't be incentivizing people to come here illegally and being born here making you an automatic citizen incentivizes that. As much as I know immigration is a source of strength it def needs to be regulated and done right or you have a net negative. Take for instance Canada's recent experience with immigration where they opened up to millions of immigrants and then ended up with a horrible housing crisis because of it. I despise trump but some of his takes do have points. If there wasn't some truth to some of the problems he points out people wouldn't be supporting him.
YOU FAIL TO ACKNOWLEDGE EVERY WASP ON THIS CONTINENT IS OFFSPRING OF SOME DESPERATE IMMIGRANTS FLEEING ONGOING EXPLOITATION BY SOME RICH AUTHORITATIVE ASSHOLES AT HOME
Exactly, H. Ronald Hartman!!
The only real Americans are Native Americans - largely genocidized by the 18th century-wasp-immigrants.
What does that have to do with anything? People can come here legally. You're a fool if you think a country can just allow the entire worlds disaffected population to come here with no restrictions. I'm not saying we should close our borders but we should not make it easier and more enticing the illegally come here. You have to live in reality man, nations have borders for a reason. unchecked immigration can be extremely damaging to a country if it's not done right.
He told Republicans to vote down a bipartisan immigration bill last fall so that immigration would be an issue in this election.
Our problem here was overseas ownership of homes by profiteers who left them vacant in major cities. Tax on empty homes helped that🇨🇦
We have had to also cut back on immigration but only very recently and only for I believe a couple of years the numbers being more limited now.🇨🇦
Who incentivizes people to come to America illegally??
that what you're saying about Canada, I'm hearing for the very first time.
Specifically, what kinds of immigrants you approve of and what kind of immigrants you disapprove of? Go ahead, answer to your all honesty!!
btw. was legally in America all the time from 1997-2016 with my excellent American English and contributions. Have left USA (but still not abandoned it) in summer of 2016 because of unbearable tRumputinmania i.e. America started becoming terrorist putin's russia. Are you happy?? Go ahead, answer to your all honesty!!
Great answer.
There should be a lot of push back on this one. I'm not sure it's possible either.
It's not possible
It's wild to me how people can become so enamored with someone who just spews lies 24/7. I feel sorry for you really I do. I can only imagine how empty your soul is. I was listening to the inauguration yesterday and the promises he makes are just hilarious. You really think this con man, this actor, this managed brand, cares about YOU. And that he's capable of just waving a magic wand and fixing all the countries problems lol. How can you have already forgotten the complete ineptitude we experienced only 4 short years ago? Do you just not remember the shit show that was his first term? All the promises will fail to be fulfilled, well, all the ones except cutting taxes for the oligarchs. What you fools don't get is that is ALL his candidacy is about. He is there to make the rich richer at any cost at the expense of literally everyone else. You should be ashamed of yourself for not learning critical thinking skills at any point of your life. You people have sold out America and are 100% traitors. The founding fathers are turning in their graves and you think you're a patriot lol. Mind blowing... you think you're going to benefit but you're too stupid to realize you're nothing but a tool for the oligarchs. When your company busts it's union and you're making half what you did 4 years ago and the oligarchs own literally 99% of everything all they'll have to do is pass the blame to someone else and you morons will swallow it hook line and sinker. You make me sick... like genuinely you make me ill to my stomach. you've sold out the country and your own children's future for some ridiculous promises from a man who literally is incapable of not lying every time he opens his mouth. Future generations will look back on you and you ilk and be so ashamed of this country. You are America's brownshirts. The selfish scum who swept Hitler into power. Patriots lol... suckers.
If you are truly ill to your stomach, it could be acid reflux or gerd. But for mild symptoms, try pepto bismol, mylanta, or other on the shelf products. Hope you feel better. Godspeed sir.
Bullshit!
Trump doesn’t care about me or you or this country or Mr even his own family. He only cares about himself and what he can take for himself and he’s proven he’s above the law
Elvis sang a song for people like you ! https://youtu.be/-unOfZiTM_0
Whatever you're on, I'll take it.
I quit inebriates, in 1996. I'm of clear mind, body and soul. I'd love to make a recommendation, but that is not my field of expertise. Thanks for engaging. Godspeed.
Whatever you're on, I'll take it. :)
At 79 years of age I don't want to lose the social security that I worked many years for! I'm so sad for others in my situation and I'd like to know what fools believed his lies and voted for this fool. God help us!
I am a veteran, on retired disability, oh, I'm also a Latin woman, but I will never live in fear. I have been a fighter my whole life, life has always been a struggle, as I was born with three strikes against me. Fight, fight, and keep fighting. My ancestors did, so can I. Head up!
You Go Girl🙌🙌
That IS the spirit I admire!! Refuse living in fear and fight the criminal quisling traitor tRumputin&his terrorists, that!!
tRumputin? Bravo for originality!
Ditto. I'm 74 and worried even though others tell me losing Social Security and Medicare won't happen. Stranger things have happened...like making a felon/rapist president of the USA!!!!
Totally unheard of! It should never have happened
Stop believing the lies. President Trump has said over and over he’s not going to stop SS. In fact he’s going to stop taxing SS. You should be happy.
You sure drank the Kool-Aid!
Definitely delusional.
WELL.... HE CANNOT TAX ANYTHIONG YHAT HE WILL NOT LONGER ALLOW TO BE PAID TO YOU TO KEEP YOU DUMB ASS FROM GOING BANKRUPT
Trump is the one who lies repeatedly.
BTW, what happened to the Ukraine/Russia war? He said it would be over by now.
Both Putin and Z-man have reached out to Trump. Stay tuned. I think we can all agree the senseless killing needs to stop. no?
Sure...then why won't Putin stop it? It's his call, always was.
Anyway, glad you agree his invasion and continued mass murder is senseless.
I'm quite certain the bullets are flying both ways John. The sooner the meeting happens, the more lives saved on both sides. Yes Putin started it, and that was ill advised. But after all this escalation, somebody needs to intervene. Enter Trump. The bullets will stop flying after the meeting IMHO. I'm happy that we agree on this. Godspeed, I pray for the wanton killing to stop.
He said that to get elected and then it doesn't happen
🤔
He most certainly said that it needs to be “adjusted” and revised, and has NOT spoken out in response to statements by others who have said cuts are likely. By expelling immigrants who pay billions into the system but never get any $$ back, he will weaken it even more. As of right now, ALL person on SS face a possible 30% cut seven years from now. His inaction and policies will push that date up. One of their ideas is to end Medicaid eligibility for Medicare seniors that pays for most nursing home care. What will happen to your childless great aunt when she can’t pay $5K a month for continued care? Will you take her in and care for her? All so he can shovel even more money to the his already overwhelmingly rich supporters.
I'd say trump and Republicans have no idea how it feels to be poor
I'm terrified of these types of cuts as a disabled man with no children...
Praying 🙏 it doesn't happen
😔 😟
And you blame immigrants for that instead of tRumputin&his reign of terror????????????
Who blames immigrants?
He is beyond heartless and downright awful
eVIlonmusk is tRumputin's owner and all owned by terrorist putin of russia. they demand the entire America literally destroyed. that's whom tRumputin's voters wanted. that's what they should get.
But the NONtRumputinist and better yet ANTItRumputinist Americans must find a way to evade tRumputin's destruction!!
How do you suggest we do that?
I've written since nov 6th 2024 in very much detail what I meant. You didn't see it or didn't care to read it, your thing. I'm not a machine on button to be producing your or anyone wishes on an automatic click. So, you figure it out!
He said over and over he would make food and energy prices go down. Then he changed his mind. And you believe anything he says? You clearly lack discernment.
Trump has always been a liar and a cheat
And you obviously don't know how to read.
Why do you say that? If you're going to make a nasty comment, have the guts to back it up.
Uh, it's obvious that you possess zero critical thinking skills, which includes reading and the ability to educate yourself. You're a fool if you believe ANYTHING that trumpturd says.
ohhh well thank god. Because he tried cutting benefits right and left in his first term, but you wouldn't know that you don't care about the facts you are literally brainwashed by this man. Everything he says is a PROVABLE lie. But when confronted with this you willfully ignore it. There is literally no arguing with you the scum could send the military to kill the first born of every right wing family in America and you would literally find a way to excuse it or blame it on someone else lol. PLEASE. Try and put your blind trust in this person aside for a few min and actually think about what he did last time he was in office and tell me why you think he's going to help the little guy? Cause all he did was cut taxes for the mega rich and LITERALLY NOTHING ELSE.
He says things he doesn’t mean every day
Dennis, do you seriously believe Trump?
We'll see if he stops taxing SS, and Tips.
Yes. The tips, I think he signed an EO on that. Not sure I’ll get back. The stop taxing SS requires legislation. I’ll be watching closely. Godspeed.
Do you honestly believe that? Trump may not but Musk will
Sorry, but you are absolutely delusional.
I get my physicals every year. My doctor has never informed me of any mental illness.
Please, I have no need to engage with you again on any level. We have nothing in common. No common beliefs, morals, nothing. Leave me alone.
Well Ok - just know that I was responding to you calling me delusional. We're good. I like all people irrespective of political stance.
Try to relax.
S.S. and Medicare/Medicaide is the 3rd rail in US politics.
Tell us why we should believe anything Trump says or neglects to say.
Actually, President Biden has improved our economy. T. uses faulty, carefully chisen information to make people believe otherwise. MSNBC showed details and the distortions that were used.
Economists have stated we are the "Envy of the world." Trump has to paint a picture that everything is in chaos which it is not. The border crossings are down, crime is down, employment is up and I could go on and on. But the evil one has to pretend like everything is horrible in America. IT is NOT. The wanna be King has to pretend only he can fix it-I bet he can't tie his own shoes. (I know he can't read or think logically) America is already great-with no help from him, I might add. And by signing us out of the Paris climate agreement-the planet will not survive much longer anyway with these fools in charge. But the hopeful part is--his frontal temporal dementia has been around for years now and according to numerous psychologists they're assessment is that his condition is obviously rapidly declining so he might not have much longer to live. Amen.
Share this post
Two Extremes: An Open Thread
Share this post
It is a difficult day. I’ve had to attend to a few things but I am thinking of you all and want to start a thread so you can share your thoughts.
In approximately 15 minutes the Nerd Avengers and I will be discussing the days events over at YouTube. Here’s the link if you’d like to join us:
Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET we streamed his 1967 speech, “The Other America,” which I highly recommend. I provided some commentary before and after which, I hope, helps connect Dr. King’s words with our current circumstances:
I’ll check in with you all later.
Andy Borowitz: Monday’s Inauguration will see the temperature and IQ dive into the twenties, according to official forecasts.
That figure will not be a historically low temperature but will be a record low IQ, experts say.
was my laugh of the day
I used to think I would suffer from brain fog for the rest of my life..."𝐛𝐮𝐭" this changed everything.... https://t.co/LaxqYVSl2C
Jesus said that if you bless and pray for your enemies it’s like dumping hot coals on their heads. It will be interesting to see what happens.
In recovery, I learned to pray for those i resented - to pray for them to have what I wanted. It helps dissolve the resentment. I want to be peaceful, kind, compassionate. I'd hope for those things for the MAGAts, but honestly, I want 47 to stroke out.
I’d like the idiots who voted Orange Hitler and Muskolini into power to either convert to democracy or preferably just stroke out with their leaders, all of them. Would also help control excess population in the USA, limit the stupid gene pool , and free up jobs for those fleeing oppression in Central and South America to enter the US legally and work towards citizenship. Makes sense to me in 🇨🇦
You are a much kinder person than I am praying for those you resent . A real Christian at last!
I'm now an atheist, so fuck 'em for reals!
I like the first part of your message. I think it was the Dalai Lama who said even the worst among us have a spark of goodness in them. We may have to dig deep to find it but it's there and worth supporting.
Yeah I learned in recovery that to release from the bondage of resentment, one must forgive. That’s one of the paths to serenity promised in the 12 steps. I have a hard time taking your recovery seriously when you denigrate people by calling them magats or wishing harm on the president.
And let’s not forget the #1 block to seeking truth and a cardinal sin in the journey to serenity. And that’s “Contempt to investigation”
I see a lot of contempt in here and as the upcoming investigations unfold on the J6 committee, the 51 intel officers that just got stripped of their security clearances, the weaponized DOJ, the gain of function research, the perjury etc. as these investigations happen it behooves any individual that seeks truth to throw away your bias, and look at the testimonies objectivity, as opposed to subjectively. That’s the path to serenity.
As you well know, then, it's progress, not perfection. But you keep doing you, boo. Pick and choose. I'm a fallible human being.
Yes, progress not perfection. That's a good one. We are on the same page, Thank you. Godspeed.
LOL! And so it was!
Totally agree sir!!🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
It’s your smugness that did you in - maybe someday you will learn that you’re not as smart as you think - you supported a dementia patient for four years and would have reelected him.
appropriate user name
Its a really strange and honestly scary feeling knowing this evil gangster has taken power in America... I cannot remember a time in my life where I was genuinely afraid for the countrys and my own prospects. Just knowing that so many people in America are so susceptible to populism is insane. I can imagine that Hitler's rise to power was very similar, he promised to make Germany great again. But with Hitler the population had a REASON to turn to populism. Germany had a really rough time after WWI and he promised to fix it. But here, we have become so spoiled and unable to cope with even the slightest of problems in our lives that a little bit of inflation or whatever the issues people are dealing with is enough to throw democracy out the window... I just don't understand how, after he said SAID IT with his own mouth over and over that he going to try and cut federal funding for social security, food stamps, and Obamacare, and these people, who utterly rely on these programs... We're db enough to vote for him. Fox news is god damn poison, worse than fentanyl it's a toxic disgusting poison on our society like nothing we've ever seen before those people are evil incarnate. I pray that somehow, some way someone stops h from taking my disability or medical or foods stamps I could not survive at all without them...
As someone told me, you will be fine. Don't let them destroy your daily life. Do you think all of us here are going to watch innocent people get deported? Not on our watch. We have voices, we have representatives like this forum who aren't going to sit back and be subservient. No one is taking away your disability or food stamps. We won't let them, I promise you that. It's illegal and will take a hell of a long time to change if anyone tries. They will fail. They are already failing because hateful people can't work together without destroying each other. I experienced that in corporate America and I promise you this is no different, and a lot worse.
Thank you, as one you may feel the impact, yet I too will fight with all I have.
Apply for refugee status in Canada as a back up plan; based on disabilities you may be able to just in case; if it doesn’t happen as feared great! If it does you d have an option here ; we re not great on disability support but IF you re being discriminated against there because of disability ie cut off social security etc at least we have universal health coverage as a refugee fleeing a hostile state discriminating against disabled people you may be able to qualify for status here, or asylum provided our own right wing moron doesn’t get power. Worth a try!
I'm a felon for buying my medications from india 15 years ago when I could not afford to get them from the doctor. They spent millions investigating me for just buying xanax online. I just couldn't afford to go to a doctor. So Canada won't take me. At least it gets me out of Jury duty most of the time. lol. This country is so broken, we lock people in cages for drugs... like in my head this is like putting people in cages with cancer or something. being a drug addict is already the most horrendous punishment. America is the most drug fueled country in the world, and instead of creating a reasonable framework of laws and legalizing them, we should add to the hell addicts endure by destroying their souls the rest of the way by putting them in a cage lol. America is the worst... humanity is the worst really.
Matthew, You should consider writing a book about your experiences. Even if you end up self-publishing, it'll be worthwhile to share your experiences with the very large segment of people who cannot afford meds. Now that tRump has changed the price cap President Bidan just put on certain drugs, millions of seniors and people with medical challenges need to know their options, and which courses of action to avoid. Please think about it?
How sad
Now trump, who probably heard what people are saying, just said his "cabinet will get along" 🙄 how interesting 🤔
Thanks for your spirit of defiance. You're right cutting programs like Social Security would be a huge effort and an extremely unpopular one. It's only 2 yrs til the midterms and then hopefully Trump supporters will be singing a different tune.
People of the LIE a book by Scott Peck describes the Trump cabinet even though it was written in the 80's.
America has been fortunate in that she hasn't been tested like other country's who suffered through war and destruction. This next 4 years will be a test of how much Americans value democracy.
I have reread People of the Lie since the D was reelected. Clearly a correlation. For people who haven't read it he talks about confusion as key weapon in an "evil" person's arsenal....
We can only hope
You will be fine. President Trump loves all Americans. Even the ones that hate him.
What are you smoking? He certainly does not like transgenders, LGBT folks, the poor, Haitians, most immigrants, the homeless, and more. He looks down on blacks and other people of color. He views women as objects to be preyed upon and discarded, and does not care one wit if women’s lives are constrained by forced pregnancies, even ones caused by rape. He will not commit to making sure that everyone has access to even basic healthcare. He will press ahead with tariffs and other actions that will cause economic harm to everyone but the richest Americans. He has vowed to use his power to go after numerous political foes and government officials who would pointed out the truth who would not do his bidding. According to you he “loves all Americans.” Huh???????
No he does not! He only loves himself and he's trying to keep his behind out of prison! Has he promised anything besides sending troops to the border
He belongs in prison. His new job or hideout, allows him to run free....until it doesn't. Stay tuned and buckle up!
He will build a wall, too.
I'm Canadian. We're building a wall to keep him out.
I certainly hope not! Our statue of liberty welcomes all to our country! I repeat! Our country! He may be president but he is not king!
Ha ha! Just like the last wall?
???? Thought he did that in term one
He is a monster, out for revenge! He won but he can't let it go! What a sick man
'cause he deep down knows he did NOT even win. the billionaire psychopath eVIlonmusk had to hack the 2024 election to keep his ass out of prison that was awaiting him.
I believe that is true
I suspect that was sarcasm but it is hard to tell in print wo vocal tone!
Of course he doesn’t love all Americans. Haven’t you been listening to him. He’s said he will take vengeance and most of us, knowing how evil he is believe it.
Dude, you are in the Willfully Ignorant cult. Diaper Don loves nobody but himself.
You are probably a bot but,on the off chance that you breath air, you are a deluded fool. STOP speaking and grow up.
Lol. Nice kool-aid you're drinking. Be very careful of the after effects.
He loves himself-that's it.
even at that he's doing it poorly. he aged extremely ugly.
I just noticed that today! He looks many years older. Other presidents' hair turned white but their faces remained nice. His face reflects what a horrible person he is
Walk through any large hospital psych ward and you will see those same eyes!
I noticed already on apprentice-shit trailers commercials that were aired on cable and dish TV back in 2004-2005 he was a crazy oldman who I thought was a comedian with that weird hairdo of his and that he aged unrecognizably ugly comparing to his still ugly but at least younger looks from the past. Can you imagine my horror when I was told by the roommate he was demanding to be taken seriously?? I didn't know should I burst in tears or in laughter.
That’s the ugliness of his soul manifesting itself in His features
We may not agree on a lot but that has to be a troll saying he loves everyone.
Unless it’s sarcasm??
How can he put an end to birthright citizenship? Is that even possible?
It will be very tough since it is in the Constitution. Legal battles will follow any attempt on his part.
Also, isn’t Elon an immigrant? His mother is Canadian, but I think his father is South African. If so, he’s a birthright citizen and therefore should leave.
No he took legal citizenship in both Canada and USA as an adult; born in S Africa
Trump already fired Elon - was he uncomfortable having a true billionaire telling him what to do when he has been a spongy fraud all his life ?
he fired eVIlon half an hour ago??
I don't think so!
He does not have the Executive power to change the Constitution only Congress can by I think 2/3 vote ? But he did not swear an oath ON the bibles sp he can later claim he never swore legally to obey the Constitution.
TBH I think that should be changed. We shouldn't be incentivizing people to come here illegally and being born here making you an automatic citizen incentivizes that. As much as I know immigration is a source of strength it def needs to be regulated and done right or you have a net negative. Take for instance Canada's recent experience with immigration where they opened up to millions of immigrants and then ended up with a horrible housing crisis because of it. I despise trump but some of his takes do have points. If there wasn't some truth to some of the problems he points out people wouldn't be supporting him.
YOU FAIL TO ACKNOWLEDGE EVERY WASP ON THIS CONTINENT IS OFFSPRING OF SOME DESPERATE IMMIGRANTS FLEEING ONGOING EXPLOITATION BY SOME RICH AUTHORITATIVE ASSHOLES AT HOME
Exactly, H. Ronald Hartman!!
The only real Americans are Native Americans - largely genocidized by the 18th century-wasp-immigrants.
What does that have to do with anything? People can come here legally. You're a fool if you think a country can just allow the entire worlds disaffected population to come here with no restrictions. I'm not saying we should close our borders but we should not make it easier and more enticing the illegally come here. You have to live in reality man, nations have borders for a reason. unchecked immigration can be extremely damaging to a country if it's not done right.
He told Republicans to vote down a bipartisan immigration bill last fall so that immigration would be an issue in this election.
Our problem here was overseas ownership of homes by profiteers who left them vacant in major cities. Tax on empty homes helped that🇨🇦
We have had to also cut back on immigration but only very recently and only for I believe a couple of years the numbers being more limited now.🇨🇦
Who incentivizes people to come to America illegally??
that what you're saying about Canada, I'm hearing for the very first time.
Specifically, what kinds of immigrants you approve of and what kind of immigrants you disapprove of? Go ahead, answer to your all honesty!!
btw. was legally in America all the time from 1997-2016 with my excellent American English and contributions. Have left USA (but still not abandoned it) in summer of 2016 because of unbearable tRumputinmania i.e. America started becoming terrorist putin's russia. Are you happy?? Go ahead, answer to your all honesty!!
Great answer.
There should be a lot of push back on this one. I'm not sure it's possible either.
It's not possible
It's wild to me how people can become so enamored with someone who just spews lies 24/7. I feel sorry for you really I do. I can only imagine how empty your soul is. I was listening to the inauguration yesterday and the promises he makes are just hilarious. You really think this con man, this actor, this managed brand, cares about YOU. And that he's capable of just waving a magic wand and fixing all the countries problems lol. How can you have already forgotten the complete ineptitude we experienced only 4 short years ago? Do you just not remember the shit show that was his first term? All the promises will fail to be fulfilled, well, all the ones except cutting taxes for the oligarchs. What you fools don't get is that is ALL his candidacy is about. He is there to make the rich richer at any cost at the expense of literally everyone else. You should be ashamed of yourself for not learning critical thinking skills at any point of your life. You people have sold out America and are 100% traitors. The founding fathers are turning in their graves and you think you're a patriot lol. Mind blowing... you think you're going to benefit but you're too stupid to realize you're nothing but a tool for the oligarchs. When your company busts it's union and you're making half what you did 4 years ago and the oligarchs own literally 99% of everything all they'll have to do is pass the blame to someone else and you morons will swallow it hook line and sinker. You make me sick... like genuinely you make me ill to my stomach. you've sold out the country and your own children's future for some ridiculous promises from a man who literally is incapable of not lying every time he opens his mouth. Future generations will look back on you and you ilk and be so ashamed of this country. You are America's brownshirts. The selfish scum who swept Hitler into power. Patriots lol... suckers.
If you are truly ill to your stomach, it could be acid reflux or gerd. But for mild symptoms, try pepto bismol, mylanta, or other on the shelf products. Hope you feel better. Godspeed sir.
Bullshit!
Trump doesn’t care about me or you or this country or Mr even his own family. He only cares about himself and what he can take for himself and he’s proven he’s above the law
Elvis sang a song for people like you ! https://youtu.be/-unOfZiTM_0
Whatever you're on, I'll take it.
I quit inebriates, in 1996. I'm of clear mind, body and soul. I'd love to make a recommendation, but that is not my field of expertise. Thanks for engaging. Godspeed.
Whatever you're on, I'll take it. :)
At 79 years of age I don't want to lose the social security that I worked many years for! I'm so sad for others in my situation and I'd like to know what fools believed his lies and voted for this fool. God help us!
I am a veteran, on retired disability, oh, I'm also a Latin woman, but I will never live in fear. I have been a fighter my whole life, life has always been a struggle, as I was born with three strikes against me. Fight, fight, and keep fighting. My ancestors did, so can I. Head up!
You Go Girl🙌🙌
That IS the spirit I admire!! Refuse living in fear and fight the criminal quisling traitor tRumputin&his terrorists, that!!
tRumputin? Bravo for originality!
Ditto. I'm 74 and worried even though others tell me losing Social Security and Medicare won't happen. Stranger things have happened...like making a felon/rapist president of the USA!!!!
Totally unheard of! It should never have happened
Stop believing the lies. President Trump has said over and over he’s not going to stop SS. In fact he’s going to stop taxing SS. You should be happy.
You sure drank the Kool-Aid!
Definitely delusional.
WELL.... HE CANNOT TAX ANYTHIONG YHAT HE WILL NOT LONGER ALLOW TO BE PAID TO YOU TO KEEP YOU DUMB ASS FROM GOING BANKRUPT
Trump is the one who lies repeatedly.
BTW, what happened to the Ukraine/Russia war? He said it would be over by now.
Both Putin and Z-man have reached out to Trump. Stay tuned. I think we can all agree the senseless killing needs to stop. no?
Sure...then why won't Putin stop it? It's his call, always was.
Anyway, glad you agree his invasion and continued mass murder is senseless.
I'm quite certain the bullets are flying both ways John. The sooner the meeting happens, the more lives saved on both sides. Yes Putin started it, and that was ill advised. But after all this escalation, somebody needs to intervene. Enter Trump. The bullets will stop flying after the meeting IMHO. I'm happy that we agree on this. Godspeed, I pray for the wanton killing to stop.
He said that to get elected and then it doesn't happen
🤔
He most certainly said that it needs to be “adjusted” and revised, and has NOT spoken out in response to statements by others who have said cuts are likely. By expelling immigrants who pay billions into the system but never get any $$ back, he will weaken it even more. As of right now, ALL person on SS face a possible 30% cut seven years from now. His inaction and policies will push that date up. One of their ideas is to end Medicaid eligibility for Medicare seniors that pays for most nursing home care. What will happen to your childless great aunt when she can’t pay $5K a month for continued care? Will you take her in and care for her? All so he can shovel even more money to the his already overwhelmingly rich supporters.
I'd say trump and Republicans have no idea how it feels to be poor
I'm terrified of these types of cuts as a disabled man with no children...
Praying 🙏 it doesn't happen
😔 😟
And you blame immigrants for that instead of tRumputin&his reign of terror????????????
Who blames immigrants?
He is beyond heartless and downright awful
eVIlonmusk is tRumputin's owner and all owned by terrorist putin of russia. they demand the entire America literally destroyed. that's whom tRumputin's voters wanted. that's what they should get.
But the NONtRumputinist and better yet ANTItRumputinist Americans must find a way to evade tRumputin's destruction!!
How do you suggest we do that?
I've written since nov 6th 2024 in very much detail what I meant. You didn't see it or didn't care to read it, your thing. I'm not a machine on button to be producing your or anyone wishes on an automatic click. So, you figure it out!
He said over and over he would make food and energy prices go down. Then he changed his mind. And you believe anything he says? You clearly lack discernment.
Trump has always been a liar and a cheat
And you obviously don't know how to read.
Why do you say that? If you're going to make a nasty comment, have the guts to back it up.
Uh, it's obvious that you possess zero critical thinking skills, which includes reading and the ability to educate yourself. You're a fool if you believe ANYTHING that trumpturd says.
ohhh well thank god. Because he tried cutting benefits right and left in his first term, but you wouldn't know that you don't care about the facts you are literally brainwashed by this man. Everything he says is a PROVABLE lie. But when confronted with this you willfully ignore it. There is literally no arguing with you the scum could send the military to kill the first born of every right wing family in America and you would literally find a way to excuse it or blame it on someone else lol. PLEASE. Try and put your blind trust in this person aside for a few min and actually think about what he did last time he was in office and tell me why you think he's going to help the little guy? Cause all he did was cut taxes for the mega rich and LITERALLY NOTHING ELSE.
He says things he doesn’t mean every day
Dennis, do you seriously believe Trump?
We'll see if he stops taxing SS, and Tips.
Yes. The tips, I think he signed an EO on that. Not sure I’ll get back. The stop taxing SS requires legislation. I’ll be watching closely. Godspeed.
Do you honestly believe that? Trump may not but Musk will
Sorry, but you are absolutely delusional.
I get my physicals every year. My doctor has never informed me of any mental illness.
Please, I have no need to engage with you again on any level. We have nothing in common. No common beliefs, morals, nothing. Leave me alone.
Well Ok - just know that I was responding to you calling me delusional. We're good. I like all people irrespective of political stance.
Try to relax.
S.S. and Medicare/Medicaide is the 3rd rail in US politics.
Tell us why we should believe anything Trump says or neglects to say.
Actually, President Biden has improved our economy. T. uses faulty, carefully chisen information to make people believe otherwise. MSNBC showed details and the distortions that were used.
Economists have stated we are the "Envy of the world." Trump has to paint a picture that everything is in chaos which it is not. The border crossings are down, crime is down, employment is up and I could go on and on. But the evil one has to pretend like everything is horrible in America. IT is NOT. The wanna be King has to pretend only he can fix it-I bet he can't tie his own shoes. (I know he can't read or think logically) America is already great-with no help from him, I might add. And by signing us out of the Paris climate agreement-the planet will not survive much longer anyway with these fools in charge. But the hopeful part is--his frontal temporal dementia has been around for years now and according to numerous psychologists they're assessment is that his condition is obviously rapidly declining so he might not have much longer to live. Amen.