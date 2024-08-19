Playback speed
Welcome, from the DNC!

Evening Dispatch
Mary L Trump
Aug 19, 2024
Transcript

I just arrived in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. The team and I will be here for the whole week, so let me know in the comments if there’s any Democrat or pundit you want to hear from, or any behind-the-scenes information you want to know. I’ll be checking in with you all a couple of times a day. This is going to be historic!

