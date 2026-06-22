The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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TP's avatar
TP
5h

One wonders how low the Trump administration can sink - literally. One wonders where is Congress, where is the oversite required for appropriating funds and for vetting plans for overhaul of the PEOPLE's monuments, buildings, parks in Washington D.C., funded by tax payers. This is another corrupt and catastrophic consequence of a rogue executive branch of government.

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Stasia
5h

This is an eloquent work of art Mary! Do you think when he looks into the pool he finds his own reflection? Don’t think so!! How preposterous this pompous Buffoon is!!

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