The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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JBR's avatar
JBR
3h

And now he selected the most extreme most hateful evil person on his staff to be CHIEF OF STAFF!!!

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Michael Winsor's avatar
Michael Winsor
3h

Thank you for saying all this. We are ready to start again, in all seriousness, as we need to bring about changes.

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