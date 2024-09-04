The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Support
Mary Trump Media
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Contours of Trauma
The only way out is through
10 hrs ago
•
Mary L Trump
1,383
Share this post
The Contours of Trauma
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
135
The Sacred and the Profane
Morning dispatch
21 hrs ago
•
Mary L Trump
1,633
Share this post
The Sacred and the Profane
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
321
August 2024
Be Shocked
Morning Dispatch
Aug 30
•
Mary L Trump
4,606
Share this post
Be Shocked
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
668
Letting It Slide
When Will It Be Enough?
Aug 30
•
Mary L Trump
3,336
Share this post
Letting It Slide
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
685
Two Weeks to Go
And some event dates
Aug 28
•
Mary L Trump
1,256
Share this post
Two Weeks to Go
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
163
No Honor
Evening Dispatch
Aug 28
•
Mary L Trump
3,329
Share this post
No Honor
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
693
On COVID, at Long Last
Morning Dispatch
Aug 26
•
Mary L Trump
3,796
Share this post
On COVID, at Long Last
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1,428
Words Matter
DNC Day 2 Wrap-Up
Aug 21
•
Mary L Trump
1,168
Share this post
Words Matter
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
176
9:26
Dems in Array
The DNC Day 1
Aug 20
•
Mary L Trump
1,745
Share this post
Dems in Array
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
203
14:04
Welcome, from the DNC!
Evening Dispatch
Aug 19
•
Mary L Trump
2,896
Share this post
Welcome, from the DNC!
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
874
7:22
Trolling the Troll
Kamala Harris knows how to get under Donald’s skin
Aug 17
•
Mary L Trump
5,760
Share this post
Trolling the Troll
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
703
Dishonoring the Troops (Again)
Morning Dispatch
Aug 16
•
Mary L Trump
105
Share this post
Dishonoring the Troops (Again)
www.marytrump.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
© 2024 Mary L Trump
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts