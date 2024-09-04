The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Home
Notes
Chat
Support
Mary Trump Media
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The Contours of Trauma
The only way out is through
  
Mary L Trump
135
The Sacred and the Profane
Morning dispatch
  
Mary L Trump
321

August 2024

Be Shocked
Morning Dispatch
  
Mary L Trump
668
Letting It Slide
When Will It Be Enough?
  
Mary L Trump
685
Two Weeks to Go
And some event dates
  
Mary L Trump
163
No Honor
Evening Dispatch
  
Mary L Trump
693
On COVID, at Long Last
Morning Dispatch
  
Mary L Trump
1,428
Words Matter
DNC Day 2 Wrap-Up
  
Mary L Trump
176
9:26
Dems in Array
The DNC Day 1
  
Mary L Trump
203
14:04
Welcome, from the DNC!
Evening Dispatch
  
Mary L Trump
874
7:22
Trolling the Troll
Kamala Harris knows how to get under Donald’s skin
  
Mary L Trump
703
Dishonoring the Troops (Again)
Morning Dispatch
  
Mary L Trump
14
© 2024 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture